Buchanan proposal would allow recreational marijuana to be consumed but not smoked

Buchanan city officials will be asked to bring recreational marijuana sales and consumption to the heart of downtown Monday night.

A proposed ordinance to regulate the sale of adult-use marijuana would allow up to five dispensaries -- restricted to the five Buchanan locations that have already been approved to sell medical marijuana.

Two of the three facilities approved for downtown could also apply to become consumption establishments … sort of.

“In our ordinance, we've been resistant to allow smoking and vaping other products, so that may have a big effect on consumption rooms,” Buchanan City Manager Bill Marx told 16 News Now.

As the proposed ordinance reads right now, smoking and vaping would not be allowed in consumption establishments.

“There are so many possibilities for marijuana-infused products, you know, we’ve sort of gone beyond the marijuana-infused brownies to having discussions about marijuana-infused beers and wines and all types of foods,” Buchanan Zoning Administrator Debra Patzer said. “So, a consumption area would be a place to consume that legally.”

A public hearing on the ordinance is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday. After the public hearing, the ordinance will be eligible for a final vote before the city council.

The city of Buchanan is home to the first and, so far, only medical marijuana dispensary operating in southwest Michigan, Zen Leaf.

“Again, I did 40 years of law enforcement, and you know my career was fighting marijuana, and now we're trying to adapt it into the community,” said Marx, who doubles as Buchanan’s police chief.

Marx expects recreational marijuana sales to become legal in Buchanan early next year if the council approves the regulations Monday night.

Of the five dispensaries Buchanan has approved for medical marijuana, one is open and operating, one is under construction, and there apparently hasn’t been much progress with the other three.

The proposed recreational regulations specifically strive to steer marijuana sales and consumption to the business district.

“We want them to have that adult-use marijuana experience consumption in our commercial district where they can consume, they can shop, explore what’s here in our downtown, they could go to the farmer’s market when it’s open,” Patzer said.

The proposed ordinance would also allow one marijuana-related “special event” per year and one micro business.

