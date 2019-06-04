Buchanan community, board of education working toward better communication

In Buchanan, community members and teachers gathered at the board of education meeting Tuesday to continue to express their frustrations with some of the superintendent's decisions.

Two weeks ago, tensions ran high at the Buchanan board of education meeting. Sparked by the reassignment of a beloved principal, many teachers and parents voiced concerns over recent decision-making by Superintendent Timothy Donahue.

“The teachers this year are feeling particularly frustrated and not listened to,” former Buchanan support staff member Gail Brinkley said. “They'd just like their voices heard and to get responses. I think if the board and the superintendent would do that, the whole situation would quiet down and there would be some spirit of working together.”

Following the meeting, board members met with community members to hear their frustrations.

“When we spoke with the board members, we were simply asking for transparency, input, some communication, in addition to some involvement and feedback,” parent Stacey Carlin said.

“I think it's been a really impressive response far in a really short time frame,” Donahue said. “Members of our board met with different committees over the Memorial Day weekend. Then, they also met some community stakeholders to get more feedback. We're looking to enact some of those changes pretty quickly.”

Some of those changes include forming a parent advisory committee, hosting a teacher survey on the climate of the district to be completed by the end of June and allowing teachers to have open access to meeting minutes.

On Tuesday, the school board unanimously approved sitting in on teacher contract negotiations as well.

“Our staff is great,” Donahue said. “Our kids are accomplishing many great things, and we appreciate the community's support.”

Parents want to make sure the board and Donahue keep their word and are committed to open communication.

“We think that the board is responsible for really initiating that two-way communication between stakeholders in the district and themselves as elected officials,” Carlin said. “We hope that they are committed to do that and committed to this dialogue.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, the board took down names of parents who were interested in the advisory committee.

Donahue said he hopes the committee meetings begin at the end of June.

