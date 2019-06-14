Brumfield sentenced for murder of 17-year-old Tysiona Crawford

Rahim Brumfield, 21, was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison for the murder of 17-year-old Tysiona Crawford.

In January 2018, Brumfield fired 17 gunshots into Crawford’s vehicle as she was driving in South Bend.

This led to Crawford crashing her car into a home a couple blocks away.

Crawford was a senior at Washington High School, according to a family member.

Brumfield was sentenced to 55 years for murder and an extra five years for a firearm sentencing enhancement.

Crawford’s family said Friday that there's no number of years in prison that could justify the murder.

Takisha Jacobs, the woman accused of lying about the whereabouts of Brumfield, was charged with "assisting a criminal, criminal assisted committed murder." She has a pretrial conference on June 18 and a scheduled jury trial on July 9.

