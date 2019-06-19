Brown County State Park to remain closed through weekend

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has decided to keep Brown County State Park and Abe Martin Lodge closed through Sunday due to a lack of potable water.

The sediment level from heavy rains that fell last weekend is still too high in Ogle Lake, limiting drinking water, according to a release from the DNR.

Brown County State Park is just southeast of Bloomington. Abe Martin Lodge is an inn on the grounds.

Guests who had reservations this weekend are being notified by the state park staff. The closure may be extended beyond the weekend, but that decision will be made when lake conditions and rainfall allow.

Out of 612 campsites in Brown County State Park, about 41% were set to be occupied this weekend. All of the 172 rooms and cabins at Abe Martin Lodge were booked for this weekend.

People whose Brown County State Park reservations are being canceled are being given the opportunity to move their reservations to any other DNR-run campground. Abe Martin Lodge guests are being offered rooms at other state park inns where available.

