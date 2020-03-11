Brothers sentenced to prison in deadly shooting

Two brothers will spend time in prison for the shooting death of a Benton Harbor man last July.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald Palladium, Dennis Holbrook Jr., 24, and Eric Holbrook, 22, were sentenced to 11 ½ to 15 years for voluntary manslaughter in the death of Arsenio Jordan, 29.

Each will also serve a consecutive term of two years for felony firearms and a lesser concurrent term for possession of a firearm by a felon.

On July 31, 2019, the brothers went to a house on Superior Street in Benton Harbor where Jordan and several others were outside.

Witnesses said Jordan and both brothers had guns, and during the altercation shots were fired. Dennis Holbrook was shot and injured, while Jordan was fatally shot.

