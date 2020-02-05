Brothers charged in South Bend shootings appear in court

Two brothers charged for their alleged roles in two South Bend shootings made an appearance in court Wednesday.

Twenty-year-old Troyon Scott is charged with murder for the death of 28-year-old Huey Hudson Jr. Hudson was found shot to death at a home on South Liberty Street.

Troyae Scott, 22, is charged with shooting Demarco Barnes. Barnes was found in his home on East Calvert Street. Prosecutors say Barnes' shooting indirectly led to Hudson's murder.

Troyae Scott will be back in court Tuesday. Troyon is scheduled to appear again on April 13.

