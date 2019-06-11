Brothers charged in South Bend shooting to appear in court

The two brothers charged in a South Bend shooting is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened on June 6th in the 200 block of South Meade Street. Officers were responding to a shots fired call.

The two men, 23-year-old Stefon Gaines and his 24-year-old brother, Steven, are both facing numerous charges including attempted murder and attempted battery.

Police found the first victim, 22-year-old Latrell Young, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the torso on North Carlisle Street. He was taken to the hospital.

They then found 18-year-old Leroy Jackson on North Brookfield Street. He also had an apparent gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to the hospital.

The Gaines brothers are both due in court Tuesday at 1 p.m. for their initial bail hearings.