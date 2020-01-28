Brothers charged for alleged roles in escalating weekend shootings

Two brothers have been arrested and charged for their alleged roles in a pair of escalating South Bend shootings over the weekend, one of which resulted in the death of 28-year-old Huey Hudson Jr.

Twenty-year-old Troyon Scott was charged with murder for the death of Hudson, who was found shot to death at his brother's home just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Troyae Scott, Troyon Scott's 22-year-old brother, has been charged with three felonies for allegedly shooting Demarco Barnes. Barnes was found at his home in the 1900 block of East Calvert Street around 11:32 p.m. Saturday with several gunshot wounds to the legs and abdomen.

Hudson, who was Barnes' first cousin, reportedly learned that Troyae Scott was Barnes' shooter and discovered that Troyae Scott's brothers were at Hudson's brother's home in the 600 block of South Liberty Street in South Bend.

Hudson reportedly was armed when he confronted Troyae Scott's brothers, including Troyon Scott.

During an argument, Troyon Scott allegedly "shot Hudson multiple times, including two shots to the back of his neck, which passed through Hudson's neck and head, killing him," according to a release from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office.

Troyon Scott faces a murder charge and a firearm sentencing enhancement, which could result in a maximum sentence of 85 years in prison.

Troyae Scott faces Level 5 felony charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and carrying a handgun without a license. He could be sentenced to as many as 18 years in prison if he is convicted on all three charges.

The Barnes shooting

Barnes's girlfriend told investigators she was asleep in a bedroom of Barnes' home when she awoke to the sound of approximately two gunshots and heard two people yelling at Barnes to tell them where money was located, according to a probable cause affidavit filed against Troyae Scott.

She reportedly told police she then heard two more gunshots and a threat against her, but she said she never saw either suspect.

Police did get visual descriptions of the two people from Barnes' roommate and a neighbor, and when Barnes was in recovery from surgery, he told police that Anthony Herron and an uninvited Troyae Scott, to whom Barnes is related, came over to smoke marijuana, according to the affidavit.

When Herron and Troyae Scott arrived, Barnes reportedly showed them his handgun. Troyae Scott took it and said something akin to "'This is mine now.'" But Barnes, having known Troyae Scott for about a decade, thought this was a joke and was not alarmed.

Troyae Scott reportedly took some marijuana and the gun and headed for the door. Barnes argued that they belonged to him, and Barnes and Troyae Scott began to wrestle for the gun, which led to Barnes' shooting. Herron reportedly fled the scene.

Hudson's murder

Hudson learned of Barnes' shooting and Troyae Scott's alleged role in it and got angry.

Hudson called his brother, Marquise Scott -- also a relative of Troyae and Troyon Scott, but not their brother -- and learned Troyae Scott's brothers were at Marquise Scott's home, according to a probable cause affidavit filed against Troyon Scott.

Hudson arrived with a handgun and yelled at Troyae Scott's brothers about the shooting of Barnes.

"Hudson may have threatened the Scott brothers," the probable cause affidavit says.

While Hudson was yelling at Troyon Scott, shots rang out and all the witness claimed to have run away.

Investigators say Troyon Scott "shot Hudson multiple times, including two shots to the back of his neck, which passed through Hudson's neck and head, killing him."

Ballistics testing reportedly showed that all the spent shell casings in the home were fired by the same gun.

Investigation connections

As police investigated Hudson's shooting death, they found a marijuana grow operation in the basement of the Liberty Street home.

Indiana State Police say 320 marijuana plants were seized along with marijuana growing equipment. A Monday release from the St. Joseph County Homicide Unit said the grow operation was not connected with the murder.

Police say that although some of the people involved in the shooting investigations have gang ties, "strong evidence of gang motive has not been developed."

