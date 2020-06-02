‘Brothers Bar and Grill’ reopens after employee tests positive for coronavirus

A South Bend bar and restaurant is open again, after an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

‘Brothers Bar and Grill’ closed the past two days to disinfect everything.

The employee tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, becoming infected by a personal acquaintance.

Tony Desalvo, a spokesman for the company, said they have nothing to hide.

"We needed to provide a reason [for the temporary closure] to our guests, and to the community, and to our team members," explained DeSalvo, the chief operating officer at Fortney Hospitality Group, Inc., the company that owns all Brothers locations nationwide. "Rather than having anybody assume - right? - we wanted to make sure we got ahead of it here..."

In a Facebook post, ‘Brothers’ says the employee hadn't shown any symptoms during daily health screenings and was wearing a face covering and gloves throughout the time they had been working.

As a result, ‘Brothers’ closed Sunday and yesterday out of an abundance of caution to disinfect everything.

‘Brothers’ also writing that all staff who came in contact with the infected team member are being tested, self-quarantining, and will not be working until health officials clear them to return to work.

The Saint Joe County Health Department told 16 News Now’s Maria Catanzarite it's safe for people to eat here again at ‘Brothers’, given there's good evidence the sanitation procedures and appropriate steps the establishment took really do work.

The ‘Brothers’ spokesman did not specify when the employee had been working before testing positive but says any concerned customers who dined there recently should follow guidance provided by the state of Indiana and the CDC.