Brotherhood comes together to support firefighter diagnosed with cancer

Firefighters from across northern Indiana rallied for one of their own after he was diagnosed with cancer.

They shaved their heads Monday for Travis Mahoney, an 11-year veteran of the Elkhart Fire Department who was diagnosed with Stage 4 small cell carcinoma.

He's now in treatment, and on Monday he shaved the first head.

Each person who got their head shaved donated $20 to help with Mahoney's medical bills.

He says this defines the type of brotherhood you become a part of when you become a firefighter.

"One of us goes down, one of us needs any help whatsoever, everybody comes together to help," Mahoney said. "That's what brotherhood is. We're showing the new guys – here come the rookies now, getting ready to shave their head and indoctrinate them into the brotherhood as well."

For updates and more fundraising efforts, monitor the Elkhart Firefighters Local 338 Facebook page.

