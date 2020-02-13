Brittany Ingle says she won't attend restitution hearing

The mother of three children killed in a Fulton County bus stop crash says she will not be in attendance ahead of a restitution hearing scheduled for Friday afternoon.

A judge will decide if Alyssa Shepherd will have to pay any money to the family for her role in the deaths of 6-year-olds Xzavier and Mason Ingle and their sister 9-year-old Alivia Stahl.

16 News Now spoke with Brittany Ingle, the mother of the children killed in fall of 2018, and she says she won’t be attending the hearing. She still holds strong feelings toward Shepherd, the woman found guilty in the deaths of those children.

Shepherd was convicted of driving past a school bus stop arm with flashing lights and hitting four total children, three of whom died. Maverik Lowe, who was 11 at the time of the crash, also was hit and suffered severe injuries.

"You killed my kids and may God have mercy on your soul. You might have fooled the judge, but her actions are clear of who she is and I feel sorry for her,” Ingle said.

She says no matter what way the hearing goes Friday, she is keeping herself out of it.

"I completely withdrew. It's not my problem, I guess. I'm done,” Ingle said. "No apology, and we didn't get a very lengthy sentence either.”

An apology and remorse is really what Brittany and her family were looking for.

"This never was about money, this is something money can't fix, obviously,” Ingle added.

An apology never came.

"We wanted an apology. A sincere, heartfelt apology. I mean, this story is tragic enough,” she said. "Our kids were our world and they were everything to us. Imagine you're seeing the person who did it and it’s like she dismissed what value they had for life. I mean, she had no emotion, no remorse."

Now, the focus is on moving forward in life but never forgetting the children she lost in the fall of 2018.

Ingle and her family never got that apology, but when asked if she has a message for Alyssa, here's what she had to say:

"I guess I had really never given it any thought, just, no. I was taught if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say it, so no, not at this time."

The restitution hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon at 1:15 p.m. at the Fulton County Courthouse.

Ingle says it is likely any restitution awarded would go to help Maverik.

