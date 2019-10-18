Bristol police officer on administrative leave after fatal police-involved shooting

One man is dead following a police chase ending in St. Joseph County Michigan.

According to a news release, around 12:37 a.m. Friday, the Bristol Police Department was involved in a chase after the suspect tried to drive away.

Shots were fired after the suspect crashed into a patrol car near the intersection of Barker Rd and Vistula Rd.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene after officers administered aid.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, per department protocol.

Officials are not releasing the name of the suspect.

The Michigan State Police are conducting the investigation.

