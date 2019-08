A Bristol-based company faces a $21,000 fine for failing to train forklift operators.

Last June, 43-year-old Shawn Gray, who worked at Bravo Trailers, died when he was hit by a piece of welding equipment that fell off a forklift.

He lived in Goshen with his wife and three children.

The company was also cited for failing to ensure that only stable and safely arranged loads were carried by forklifts.