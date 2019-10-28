Bringing his voice back home: Jordan Kirkdorffer releases new music

Michiana native and former contestant on "The Voice" Jordan Kirkdorffer returned to his hometown of New Paris to debut his latest single exclusively with WNDU.

16 News Now's Lindsay Stone sat down with Jordan in the church pews of Maple Grove Church, a place that means a lot to the Kirkdorffer family.

"This place is where I learned how to sing," Jordan said.

"I was born and raised in this church," said Pam Kirkdorffer, Jordan's mother. "So many things around this church my grandpa made or built, like this piano."

When Jordan's not making music in Nashville, he can be found sitting at the piano next to his mom.

While he's busy chasing big dreams of becoming a country music star, Jordan still makes trips back to his small hometown to remind himself of where he started and the people who have always been cheering him on.

"This has always been a loving and encouraging place for him to sing and practice," Pam said. "That's the cool thing about a small country church is because we're like family."

"This place really gave me the tools that I needed to go take it to a bigger stage," Jordan said.

He's living in Nashville full-time while chasing his dream.

You can stream his newest single, "She Don't," on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music or wherever else music can be found.

