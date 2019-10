TODAY:

Dry and cool with highs in the low 50s.

Gradually clearing skies with some afternoon sunshine.

Rain-free. Not as breezy.

TONIGHT:

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect from 2am until 9am Friday morning. Low temperatures will drop into the low/mid 30s, potentially damaging outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered. Late season crops not harvested may be damaged or killed.

TOMORROW:

Warming to the mid/upper 50s Friday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. A great evening for High School football.