Bridgman police officer to be featured on national show to help solve case

A police officer with the Bridgman Police Department will be featured on a national television show Wednesday night.

Sgt. Tom LaVanway will be in an episode of "In Pursuit with John Walsh" on Investigation Discovery.

"The show contacted us in regards to this incident and we said yes. ... We'd cooperate however we can, and we'd love the help to locate this guy," LaVanway said.

The show is a spinoff of "America's Most Wanted" and will highlight a wanted subject: William Troy Stanson.

Stanson is wanted on a warrant involving the accosting of underage girls for immoral purposes for an incident at a Halloween party roughly five years ago.

"They all came together and at once came to speak with me about the inappropriateness involving Mr. Stanson at the Halloween party," LaVanway said.

While waiting to be sentenced, Stanson's daughter also came forward and told authorities what happened to her. Stanson was charged with criminal sexual conduct.

Then he fled.

"The last thing we heard was in 2015. He sold his truck in Arizona," LaVanway said.

Authorities believe he is hiding or is dead. Since there have been no leads, authorities hope national exposure will help track him down.

"And I'm confident that the show will hopefully stir up some tips," LaVanway said.

Indiana State Police are assisting in this investigation.

LaVanway said it was a neat experience being filmed, adding crews came from all over.

The episode airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. Eastern.

