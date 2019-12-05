Bridgman calling for sandbaggers at Weko Beach House

Officials in Bridgman are asking for volunteers to help put sandbags around Weko Beach House this weekend.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald Palladium, the city's Parks and Recreation Director Milo Root said Bridgman received 1,000 sandbags from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The bags need to be filled with sand and placed along the western edge of the beach house.

Volunteers are asked to arrive at 10 a.m. on Saturday and to bring gloves. Some shovels will be available, but volunteers are encouraged to bring shovels.