Bridal Spectacular highlights wedding vendors for 35th year

Michiana's largest and longest running bridal show – the Bridal Spectacular -- returned to the Century Center in South Bend on Sunday.

From dresses, to decor, to DJs… the show highlights over 90 different unique vendors to help get you plan for the perfect wedding.

This year is the 35th year for the event, something director Andrea Nissley says her mom started when she was just five years old.

"I've always loved wedding and being a part of weddings. So growing up, that was always my dream to plan my own wedding one day and my mom started the show 35 years ago, i took it over about 15 and I have a feeling my daughters are going to take it over too," she explains.

If you missed the Bridal Spectacular, you can still check out all the vendors who made it out to the show at indianabridalspectacular.com.

Next year's show is slated for January 10th.