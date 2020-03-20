Bricks fall from iconic Mishawaka smokestack

The area around Mishawaka's 100 Center is blocked off after bricks fell from the top of an iconic smokestack.

It happened sometime between Thursday evening and Friday morning outside The Smokestack Brew.

There's no word yet on what caused the bricks to fall.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The 100 Center is located just north of Lincolnway West and Center Street.

Parts of Center Street and Island View Lane were blocked off Friday morning.

Stay with 16 News Now for updates on air and online.

