Brick Road traffic restrictions begin Thursday

The Brick Road Pavement Improvement Project begins Thursday

The project includes the replacement of concrete pavement on the Brick Rd. overpass at the U.S. 31 Bypass from Ameritech Dr. to west of Technology Dr.

Two-way traffic will be maintained during construction but will be restricted to two lanes.

This work is part of the ongoing U.S. 31 Bypass project being completed by the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The anticipated completion date for the Brick Road project is mid-October; however, this schedule is subject to change given the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.