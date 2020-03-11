Brian Kelly not concerned with offensive line

The Notre Dame offensive line is returning six starting lineman from last season.

There were plenty of positives from the big uglies in 2019. According to Pro Football Focus, the Irish offensive line was ranked as the second best pass blocking team in the FBS.

But in Notre Dame's two losses last season, the Fighting Irish only combined for 93 rushing yards.

However, Brian Kelly believes the offensive line had a good season last year, and he wants every position group to improve, not just the offensive line.

"I don't know that we were that bad last year," Kelly said. "We scored a lot of points. There seems to be this narrative out there that we weren't very good at running the football. We were a pretty good offense last year. There's this kind of pervasive feeling that the offensive line has to get better. I have to get better. The wide receivers have to get better. Everybody has to get better across the board. I think we can get off that train the offensive line has to get better. Everyone has to get better."

The next time for the Irish to get better in practice isn't until a week from tonight.

Notre Dame has the week off due to spring break.

