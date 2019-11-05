Brian Boitano to appear at Howard Park grand opening in November

South Bend Venues Parks & Arts will welcome Olympic gold medalist, Food Network star and author Brian Boitano to the Howard Park grand opening celebration on Friday, Nov. 29.

Boitano, a three-time Olympian, has won more than 50 titles, including 23 international gold medals, two world titles and the Olympic gold medal.

He has also been inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame, the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame, the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame and the National Italian-American Hall of Fame.

“To bring someone of this caliber to South Bend to celebrate such a historic moment with us at the grand opening is very exciting,” said SBVPA Executive Director, Aaron Perri.

The Howard Park grand opening festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.

Residents are welcome to attend the celebration.

Prior to the ceremony, Boitano will host a book signing for his cookbook, “What Would Brina Boitano Make?” at Barnes & Noble in Mishawaka.

