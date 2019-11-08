"Brews for Brodie" Fundraiser aimed at helping local family

John Brodie Churchill is a 5-year-old boy from Mishawaka. Earlier this year, he was diagnosed with Ependymoma cancer and underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor.

A special event is happening Friday and Saturday to support Brodie and his family. Studebaker Brewing Company will be donating $2 from each pint of beer sold in support of the Churchill family.

Friday afternoon on 16 News Now, Zach Horner was joined by Kevin Jakel from Studebaker Brewing Co. to talk more about the Fundraiser and how you can get involved.

If you want to learn more about John Brodie Churchill's story, you can visit the John Brodie Churchill's Cancer Battle Fundraiser website.

If you would like to make a donation to the family, you can visit this gofundme page.