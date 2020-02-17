Bremen softball team honored for state title at Capitol

The Bremen Lions were honored Monday at the Statehouse for their softball win last year.

They won the state championship in June, taking down Tecumseh 2-1 in the title game. It was not only the first state title for the team but also the first conference title for the school in any sport.

State Rep. Jack Jordan said they did their community proud.

"To come, drive 2 1/2 hours down here to be recognized at the state level in such a prestigious environment is just something they'll never forget," Jordan said.

To beat the Techumseh Braves, Bremen had a combined score of 47-4 across the six tournament games.

