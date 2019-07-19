Bremen police to hold memorial service for fallen K-9

Police in Bremen are planning to hold a memorial service for a K-9 who died after being diagnosed with bone cancer.

Bardo, a Belgian Malinois who was 3 years old and had served on active duty since January 2018, died in mid-June surrounded by family, a fellow officer and veterinary staff.

A service to memorialize Bardo will be held Friday, July 26, at 2 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Bremen Police Department.

The service will be at the police department, located at 123 Center St. Members of the community, fellow officers and K-9 units are all welcome to attend.

