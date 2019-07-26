Bremen police lay K-9 to rest

The Bremen Police Department is praising one of their own, a K-9 who died of complications from bone cancer.

Bardo was laid to rest Friday afternoon. He was a Belgian Malinois who began his service to the department last January with his partner, Sgt. Trent Stouder.

Bardo had a sudden decline in health after being diagnosed with bone cancer. He died June 16, and the entire department is still mourning his loss.

"When it was time to put him down, a lot of family members, friends, police officers came with him to the Bremen Animal Clinic to have him put down," Sgt. Matt Schnaible said. "I don't have any pets personally, but it was quite an emotional experience."

The department and community thanked Bardo for his service.

