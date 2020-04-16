Bremen man sentenced to 46 months in prison

Charles Hartsell, 48, of Bremen, was sentenced to 46 months in prison for conspiracy to sell and dispose of one or more firearms to an unlawful user of controlled substances.

According to court documents, Hartsell met a man at the Four Winds Casino in South Bend.

The two then drove to another location trying to sell the guns while also buying meth and heroin.

Hartsell then drove back to the casino where he was arrested.

“The United States has an important relationship with the Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi Indians and crimes that occur on this federally-recognized tribal land of the Pokagon Band will be taken seriously by my Office,” said U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch. “We will continue to work in unison with the Pokagon Band to protect the safety of its tribal citizens, while respecting the Pokagon Band’s sovereignty and culture.”

"The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians is a federally-recognized sovereign nation and is committed to working with our law enforcement partners in the U.S. government to protect all who visit its trust land and to prosecute those who violate the law on Pokagon land," Pokagon Police Chief William Lux said. "This case is a great example of team work between our officers, Pokagon Tribal Police Investigations Unit and the St. Joseph County Police Department. We appreciate the support of the FBI and U.S. Attorney Kirsch in prosecuting Mr. Hartsell for crimes committed while at Four Winds South Bend, which is on sovereign Pokagon Band land.”

Hartsell will serve two years of supervised release once he gets out of prison.

