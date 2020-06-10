Bremen couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

A Bremen husband and wife are ushering in a major marriage milestone, celebrating their 70th anniversary on Wednesday.

"You never knew that it was going to be that long, but you know, you just live from day to day, and all of a sudden, here it is, 70 years!" said Mildred Bollenbacher.

She and husband Lester fell for each other while playing mini golf in the summer of 1949 and were married the following June.

When asked why he wanted to marry Mildred, Lester responded: "She was a beautiful woman."

Mildred marveled at how helpful her husband has been throughout the years.

"It's just that feeling that you always want him with me, always wanted him," she said.

Mildred is 91, and Lester is 94.

As for the secrets to a long marriage, Mildred says: "I think the secret to a long marriage is you have to respect each other and also I think have God in your life."

Their son, Brad Bollenbacher, noted the impact of his parents' faith.

"They brought us kids up in church, and I think that's what's kept them together this long is the faithful life they've lived," said Brad.

The Bollenbachers have raised two daughters and one son.

