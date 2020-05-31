Bremen High School hold in-person vehicle graduation cereomy

Bremen High School held a graduation ceremony for its seniors Sunday, and it was far from traditional.

It all happened on a mobile stage right outside the school's main entrance. Many families lined up with their vehicles waiting for each student's name to be called.

The ceremony, broadcasted on the radio, began with the singing of the national anthem by one of the high school's graduating seniors.

Then, came short speeches from the school's 2020 class president, valedictorian, and solutatorian.

Thereafter, came the big moment every teacher, every parent, and every student are most proud of...hearing their name called to recieve their diploma.

Class valedictorian Chandler Miller says he was exstatic to be able to graduate with his classmates in similar pre-pandemic fashion.

"To see all of us come together and figure this out and keep it kind of similar in a sense to walk across the stage is just amazing because for the longest time, we didn't think we would be able to pull anything close to this off. The fact that we did was wonderful," Miller says.

Among the school's graduates, seniors have committed to 25 different schools over six different states combined, with 5 students to join the army.