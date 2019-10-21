Breezy and cooler for Tuesday

The big story this evening is the wind. Peak wind gusts today have reached into the 40-50 mph range in spots, even over 50 mph in Goshen! It will still be breezy this evening, but becoming less so. Showers continue in the early to mid-evening hours, with perhaps a rumble of thunder. Skies clear off for a few hours late this evening into the early overnight hours before clouding back up again. Temperatures will drop through the 50s this evening, with lows in the mid 40s overnight.

Tomorrow will be another breezy and gloomy day with plenty of clouds and some spotty showers north as we still see moisture and energy wrapping around the low pressure system that is heading into Canada. It will also be much cooler with highs back in the mid 50s. We clear out for Wednesday, but there will be a slight chance for showers Thursday and Thursday night, and again later in the weekend. Overall, temps will be below normal for the rest of the week.

