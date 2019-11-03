Breezy and cool again today

Mostly cloudy today with temperatures remaining a little below normal. Highs will top off in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees in most areas. It will be a bit breezy though with winds gusting to around 25 mph. There is a slight chance for rain in northern areas.

That chance for rain continues tonight. For Monday, there is just a slight chance for rain as a cold front comes through as most of the moisture will be north of our area. We cool it down then for Tuesday and the rest of the week with highs in the 40s giving way to highs in the 30s. There will be small chances for rain and snow mainly in the Wed-Thu timeframe.

