Breezy and chilly through the weekend

It will be breezy and cold through the evening with winds still gusting 20-30 mph with clear skies. Temperatures will be in the 40s through the evening, with lows in the upper 30s to around 40 overnight.

Sunday will be a few degrees warmer, but still breezy, making the high in the mid 50s still feel like 40s. Clouds will increase Sunday afternoon as moisture continues to wrap around a strong low in the upper Great Lakes. There is a chance for rain mainly in northern areas Sunday night. Patchy frost will be possible early Monday morning as lows get down into the upper 30s. The next system will bring rain showers Tuesday into Wednesday (perhaps a rumble or two on Tuesday). Temperatures warm up into the 60s for the end of the week, with showers possible Friday night and Saturday.

