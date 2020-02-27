Breast milk donation site opens in South Bend

A milk bank is opening in Michiana.

The breast milk donation site is now open just south of South Bend International Airport on Lincoln Way West in South Bend.

Approved donors can now drop off frozen milk at Mahogany Maternity, which partners with The Milk Bank.

The Milk Bank provides premature and ill infants with the nutrition they need through breast milk.

"We always need new donors," Milk Bank donor mother coordinator Lauren Duncan said. "Moms can donate milk pumped until baby turns 2, so we are always retiring donors out, so we always need new donors."

The milk is then transported to The Milk Bank in Indianapolis, where it's pasteurized, bottled and distributed across the Midwest.

For more information, visit the Mahogany Maternity website or The Milk Bank website.

