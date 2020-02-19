Braun weighs in on AG Barr's potential resignation during trip to SB

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun commented on Attorney General William Barr's possible resignation while on a visit to Michiana Wednesday.

Braun, Indiana's junior Republican senator, spoke to supporters at a meet and greet at the St. Joseph County Republican Party Headquarters in South Bend Wednesday morning.

Barr reportedly has told people close to him that he is considering resigning. He said in a TV interview last week that President Donald Trump's tweets about about Justice Department cases and staffers make it “impossible” for him to do his job.

When asked if Braun thinks that Barr should resign, Braun said Barr is an excellent attorney general and that this should not take the focus away from the economy and other important issues happening right now.

"I think he does just the right amount of trying to go where others may not but to keep his own independence and point of view, and I think this will get behind us," Braun said.

Braun also spoke with supporters about issues including coronavirus concerns, health care and the president's impeachment.

