Braun discusses president's tweets aimed at congresswomen

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana talked about recent comments made by President Donald Trump regarding four congresswomen.

The president said Sunday that four congresswomen of color should go back to the "broken and crime infested" countries they came from. All of the women are American citizens and three were born in the U.S.

Braun addressed the president's comments, saying Trump is not a racist and is a person who says what he's thinking.

"When I come in on Monday evening and I'm hit by a group of reporters, 'What do you think about the tweets?' I think it takes away from talking about the agenda," the senator said. "And I also think it gives air time to those on the other side that start talking about their policy, along with the fact that they didn't like Trump's style."

He also says he wishes more was made of all of the good things going on in the U.S.

