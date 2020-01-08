Braun, Walorski react to US tensions with Iran

Lawmakers representing Indiana gave their thoughts on the situation in Iran Wednesday after President Donald Trump addressed the country.

Republican U.S. Senator Mike Braun, the junior senator for Indiana, said he is glad Trump acted with restraint and he made it clear to a rogue nation like Iran that when you attack an American embassy, you will be held accountable.

16 News Now's Lauren Moss asked Braun what he would say to local families who are concerned about the possibility of a war with loved ones in the military, and he said that from a military standpoint, the United States is in a strong position.

"For the families that are concerned, I would much rather be dealing from a position of strength, because ultimately, that is what counts," he said. "It's just that you use it reservedly and you know the difference between the short run and the long run."

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski also weighed in on the situation and Trump's address, further defending Trump's decision to move forward with a drone strike that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

"Let's not forget, this wasn't the president going after things that happened in the past," said Walorski, who represents Indiana's 2nd Congressional District. "This was the opportunity to take out Soleimani, who was absolutely planning, in those moments, an imminent attack on the United States military and our allies. The president moved because of the imminent attack. The president didn't want to start a war, the president didn't start a war."

Both lawmakers also expressed gratitude that no Americans were killed in Tuesday night's missile attack.

