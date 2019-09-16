Braces for the spine get young gymnast up and tumbling

Imagine, the faster you grow, the faster your spine curves. That's what happens when you're a child with scoliosis. It can be painful and debilitating.

Now, there's a new experimental procedure to correct the curvature.

Ever since 11-year-old Sophia Clem can remember, she's loved to bend and bounce and flip and flop.

"I just have had quite a lot of balance, and on the bars I just ended up getting high scores," Sophia said.

But this is the first time in five months she's been back in the gym. Sophia was worried her tumbling days were numbered, because she was diagnosed at age 7 with scoliosis.

"It just kind of looked like a curve," she said.

"We tried bracing, physical therapy, chiropractic care," said Denise Clem, Sophia's mom.

But her condition got worse. What started as a 14-degree curve was now 36 degrees.

Pediatric orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jaren Riley's main concern for kids with scoliosis is keep them moving and maintain their range of motion. One option is a traditional spinal fusion that would likely stop Sophia's growth or a new experimental surgery called vertebral body tethering.

"We place these screws, one screw into each of these individual bones of the spine," Riley said. "And then, between each of those screws, we place a rope, then tension that rope between the screws to make this curve straighten out."

It can be helpful to think of it like braces for the spine.

"So, the long side of the spine stays put, the short side keeps growing and the curve starts to straighten out," Riley said.

Doctors saw immediate results.

"It feels like a huge step forward, quite honestly," Riley said.

"The one thing I want to get back is like handstands or cartwheels on the beam, because they're really fun to do," Sophia said.

The surgery is not Food and Drug Administration-approved. Risks include injury to the heart and lungs, infection, nerve damage and paralysis. Because it is new, long-term issues are not known.

