While schools in Michigan are out, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor will make free meals available to children 18 and under.

Children do not need to be club members.

Meals will be provided Monday through Friday, from 3-5 p.m., from March 16 through April 3, at the following sites:

Joel E. Smilow Teen Center

190 West Empire Avenue, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Fettig Youth Campus

600 Nate Wells Senior Dr., Benton Harbor, MI 49022