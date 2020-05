A 14-year-old boy is being treated for life-threatening injuries after an accident involving a lawnmower in St. Joseph County, Michigan.

It happened Monday morning around 10:45 a.m. in the 23000 block of River Run Road in Nottawa Township.

Officers say the boy was mowing a steep embankment along the St. Joseph River when the lawnmower overturned, impaling him on the roll bar of the mower.

Police have not updated us on his condition.