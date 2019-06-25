Boy saved by fallen officer shares memories

A Missouri community is mourning the loss of a police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

A picture of that officer saving a little boy from a fire in 2003 is now being shared all over social media in his memory.

The boy in that picture is now 18 years old. He was just 2 years old when his family's home caught fire in 2003. He said they escaped to the roof, where his dad dropped them to strangers below.

Moments later, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch captured the above photo of him clinging to officer Michael Langsdorf. The boy has kept a copy in his room all these years and was absolutely distraught when he heard of the officer's death.

"It was kind of heart-breaking because I was hoping to meet the guy again one day because he did kind of save my life," KeAndre Colenburg said. "It was really sad, it's really sad.

"I'm sorry, I'm sorry it happened. My prayers and thoughts go out to his family and kids."

Langsdorf leaves behind two children nearly the same age as the boy he saved years ago.

