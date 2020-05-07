Boy injured after being hit by a car while riding his bike

A 10-year-old boy was injured Thursday afternoon when he was hit by a car while riding his bike.

It happened around 3:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon on SR 331 and 3rd Road in Bremen.

The boy was riding his bicycle when he didn't stop at a stop sign at the intersection.

He then rode his bike into the street and into the path of an orange Chrysler.

The boy was hit by the car and was thrown from his bike.

He was taken to Memorial Hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the crash.