Boy found wandering alone on Lansing street

Police say they found a young boy walking down a Lansing street just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He was found on Everettdale Avenue near Cedar Street in south Lansing.

The child is safe with police. Officers said they are trying to find his parents.

The boy, who could not tell officers where he lived or his name, is wearing green and black Jurassic Park pajamas with "dinnertime" on the front, police said.

Officers believe the boy might be autistic.

He appears to be 3 to 4 years old, police say.

People did not recognize him in the area he was found early Tuesday, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 517-483-4600.

Copyright 2019 WILX, WNDU. All rights reserved.

