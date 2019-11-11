Boy, 7, critically injured after falling out 9th-floor window in NY

A 7-year-old boy with special needs is fighting for his life after he fell nine stories from his bedroom window in a New York apartment building.

Police are considering the incident an accident, saying the 7-year-old pushed the paneling next to an air conditioning unit out of the way and fell out of his ninth-floor bedroom window. (Source: News 12 Bronx/CNN)

Police say the boy pushed the paneling next to an air conditioning unit out of the way Saturday, which caused him to fall through the window.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A family friend says the 7-year-old suffered broken bones and bleeding in his brain. His family is asking the public for prayers.

Police say the boy’s mother was in the apartment at the time of the incident, which they are considering an accident.

The Administration for Children’s Services is investigating alongside police.

