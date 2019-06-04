Boy, 3, drowns in lake in northeastern Indiana

State police say a 3-year-old boy has drowned in a lake in far northeastern Indiana.

The boy was unresponsive when emergency personnel responding to a reported drowning arrived at the scene Monday afternoon at Lake Arrowhead in Steuben County.

The child was pronounced dead by the county coroner after emergency responders attempted life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived.

Indiana State Police did not release the boy's name.

State police, the Steuben County Sheriff's Department and Indiana conservation officers are investigating the drowning.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/4/2019 11:34:59 AM (GMT -4:00)

