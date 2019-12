Police are investigating after a box truck crashed into a parked semitrailer in Kosciusko County Thursday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on State Road 13 south of County Road 1250 South in Jackson Township, according to a release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office.

The semi was parked along S.R. 13 for a delivery when the box truck struck it.

The box truck received significant damage, but the driver only suffered minor injuries.