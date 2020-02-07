Boston fugitive captured in Niles

An accused rapist who was a fugitive from Boston was arrested in Niles Friday evening.

Deputies with the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested 32-year-old Michael Floyd at a residence off of 2nd Street, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Floyd was wanted on five counts of aggravated rape with serious bodily injury and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child younger than 14.

Marshals from the Boston office reportedly contacted the task force in South Bend with information that Floyd may be in Michiana. They were quickly able to find and arrest Floyd.

Floyd has been booked into the Berrien County Jail, where he awaits extradition back to Massachusetts.

