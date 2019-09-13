Bond set for man who killed 4 people in Buchanan Township crash

A man police say is responsible for the August crash in Buchanan Township made his first court appearance on Friday.

Dub Collins

Dub Collins, 53, was arraigned on several charges…the most serious, four counts of second-degree murder.

Four members of an extended family, husband and wife Robert and Melissa Klint, of Sawyer, their daughter Landyn, and Melissa’s brother Kent Williamson of Virginia were all killed when police say Collins was speeding, blew a stop sign, and t-boned their car on Miller Road.

Collins appeared before a judge on Friday via video and was read his rights and the charges against him. Along with the murder charges, Collins is also facing four counts of felony operating while intoxicated causing death.

Prosecutors say Collins was also driving under a suspended license when he hit the family.

Bond was set for $300,000 on the four counts of second-degree murder, and a $50,000 bond for the remaining four counts against Collins.

According to Berrien County Court Judge Dennis M. Wiley, this is not Collins first run in with the law.

Collins was previously convicted of driving while impaired in January, 1994 and again in December 2009. Collins was also convicted of driving with a suspended license in January 2009.

Each murder charge could get Collins life in prison if convicted.