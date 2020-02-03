Bond set for South Bend man who allegedly killed puppy in clothes dryer

Bond was set Monday for 18-year-old Jeremy Lindsey, of South Bend, after he was charged for allegedly torturing and killing a puppy in a clothes dryer.

Lindsey will be held in the St. Joseph County Jail under $1,000 bond and will be under pretrial supervision.

Several protestors who are part of South Bend Lost and Found Pets animal group showed up to the St. Joseph County Courthouse with anti-animal abuse signs prior to Monday’s bond hearing.

Many of them were upset with the court’s decision to give Lindsey a chance to bond out of jail, fearing he may hurt someone else.

Animal advocate Tina Donica says Lindsey needs more than just jail time.

“He needs help, because this is the start of him being a serial killer. I mean, it's a known fact that they start off abusing animals at a young age. He needs help but doesn't need a slap on the hand and walking out of jail,” Donica said.

The judge explained in court that given Lindsey’s age and because he has no prior convictions, the court felt the $1,000 bond was a fair amount.

Lindsey did not comment on the bond set for him, saying, “I have no idea where I’m going to get $1,000 from.”

Like Donica, Debbi Barrajas is also an animal advocate who says Lindsey’s lack of remorse for allegedly killing the puppy is why his bond should have been higher.

“I don't think justice was done. He can go home; that pup is in the ground,” Barajas said.

As 16 News Now first reported, Lindsey was arrested Wednesday night after his stepmother found the family puppy, Cammie, dead on the couch.

According to probable cause documents, she found the puppy with several scrapes and told police it had looked like it was hit by a car. She later would find blood and hair in the dryer that Lindsey allegedly used to kill the puppy.

Donica says no dog should ever have to die the way Lindsey allegedly tortured Cammie.

“He's going to get out and be able to go to school or whatever and kill someone else's dog, and he shouldn't be,” Donica shouted. “He killed an innocent puppy with no remorse!”

Lindsey has been charged with killing a domestic animal, torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, and cruelty to an animal.

If convicted of all three charges, Lindsey could face up to six years in prison.

Lindsey is expected in court on Feb. 12 at 9 a.m.

