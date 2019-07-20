Boil Water Advisory in effect for parts of South Bend

A boil water advisory is in effect for some areas in South Bend after a water main break on the city's west side.

The break took place on Linden Avenue, between Chicago and Illinois Streets. Those streets have been closed so road crews can repair the water main pipe.

The area of concern is bordered Lathrop Street on the north, Sample Street on the south, Mayflower Road on the west and Olive Street on the east.

Right now crews are working on fixing the pipe, which could take up to 10 hours.

If you are within range, and still have water, you should boil any water used for consumption for three minutes and let it cool down before using.

The Boil Water Advisory will remain in effect until 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.