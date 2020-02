A body was recovered Wednesday evening on a St. Joseph beach.

The body was found around 6 p.m. at Tiscornia Beach, a police source told 16 News Now. Police believe the woman may have been reported missing from the Chicago area.

As of about 9 p.m., police no longer were on the scene.

The matter is being handled by the St. Joseph Public Safety Department.

